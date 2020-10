State Police are looking for a man who failed to appear in Nassau County Court after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in 2015.

Eddy Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, stands at 5-foot-5, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Those with information regarding Gonzalez-Garcia's whereabouts are asked to call State Troopers in Troop L at 631-756-3300 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

