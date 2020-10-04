State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

Police are looking for a man who was arrested for driving while intoxicated four years ago and never showed up to court.

The 38-year-old, Kevin S. Clarke, was charged with a DWI on May 15 of 2016, and a bench warrant was issued by the Nassau County First District Court for his arrest on Sept. 16 of that year.

Clarke stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 175 pounds, said police.

Those with information on Clarke's whereabouts are asked to contact police at 631-756-3300 of via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

