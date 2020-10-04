Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Man In Price-Gouging Case Agrees To Donate $450K Worth Of PPE
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Kevin S. Clarke
Kevin S. Clarke Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are looking for a man who was arrested for driving while intoxicated four years ago and never showed up to court. 

The 38-year-old, Kevin S. Clarke, was charged with a DWI on May 15 of 2016, and a bench warrant was issued by the Nassau County First District Court for his arrest on Sept. 16 of that year. 

Clarke stands at 5-foot-4 and weighs 175 pounds, said police. 

Those with information on Clarke's whereabouts are asked to contact police at 631-756-3300 of via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.