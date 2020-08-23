State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators on Long Island issued an alert for a man who has been wanted for nearly seven years following his arrest.

Investigators out of Troop L in East Meadow are attempting to locate Herbert Gibson, who is wanted by the Nassau County First District Court and New York State Police following his arrest for driving while intoxicated on Aug. 25, 2013.

Police said a bench warrant was issued for Gibson’s arrest on Dec. 1, 2014 after he failed to make court appearances.

Gibson, 37, was described by State Police as being 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in East Meadow by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.