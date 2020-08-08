State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

A man who has been on the run for more than six years is wanted by New York State Police investigators on Long Island.

An alert was issued as detectives attempt to locate Luis Barrera, who was arrested for driving while intoxicated on March 29, 2014.

Barrera later failed to show up to court appearances, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on July 23, 2014.

Police described Barrera, 43, as being 5-foot-4 weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding Barrera’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in East Meadow by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

