Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Woman
State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

Zak Failla
Robert Schuster is wanted by New York State Police.
Robert Schuster is wanted by New York State Police. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators are attempting to locate a wanted man who was arrested more than a decade ago.

An alert was issued by State Police in East Meadow as they seek to track down Robert Schuster, who is wanted by the Nassau County First District Court after being arrested for driving while intoxicated on Jan. 2, 2009.

Police said that after he failed to appear in court to respond to the charges, a bench warrant was issued by the court on Feb. 25, 2012.

Schuster, 53, was described by police as being 6-foot, 200 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in East Meadow by calling (631) 756-330 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

