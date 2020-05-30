State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators on Long Island who are attempting to locate a wanted man who has been on the loose since 2005.

New York State Police detectives in East Meadow are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Manuel Tamay, 39, who was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Nassau County on April 5 2005.

Following his arrest, Tamay failed to appear in court to respond to the DWI charge, and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Nassau County First District Court months later on July 7, 2005

Tamay was described by investigators as being 5-foot-4, weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Tamay's whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

