State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

An alert has been issued for a Long Island man who has been wanted by State Police for nearly a decade following his arrest.

New York State Police investigators out of East Meadow are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Alessandr Melo, who was arrested on Long Island for allegedly driving while intoxicated in 2011.

Police said that Melo was arrested on Aug. 20, 2011, and a bench warrant was issued by the Nassau County First District Court on Nov. 28 that year.

Melo, 47, was described by police as being 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in East Meadow by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

