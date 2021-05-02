Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted On Long Island

Zak Failla
Akeim Whylie
Akeim Whylie Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to locate a 26-year-old man who was arrested more than six years ago for allegedly driving while intoxicated and has been wanted since 2018.

Akeim Whylie was arrested by New York State Police Troop L in East Meadow and the Nassau County First District Court following his arrest for DWI on Nov. 1, 2014. He later failed to make court appearances and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 15, 2018, by the court.

Police described Whylie as being 5-foot-11 inches, weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in East Meadow by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

