State Police Issue Alert For Long Island Man Who's Been Wanted For More Than Decade

A Long Island man has been wanted for more than a decade after being arrested for alleged impaired driving.

New York State Police investigators in Farmingdale issued an alert as they attempt to locate Edward Davis, who is wanted by both State Police and the Nassau County First District Court.

According to police, Davis was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Aug. 23, 2008, and a bench warrant was later issued for his arrest on Dec. 12 that year when he failed to comply with the conditions of his release.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police by calling (631) 756-3300.

