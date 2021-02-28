Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Recall Issued For Beef Product Distributed To Restaurants, Retailers In New York
Police & Fire

State Police Issue Alert For Long Island Man Wanted On Multiple Charges

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Edward Mastrella
Edward Mastrella Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been wanted and on the loose for nearly a decade following his arrest on drug and weapon charges.

Edward Mastrella, 48, is wanted by New York State Police in Farmingdale and the Nassau County First District Court following his arrest on Jan. 31, 2012.

Specifically, Mastrella was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Following his arrest, Mastrella failed to make mandated court appearances and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 14, 2020.

Mastrella was described by police as being 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Farmingdale by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.