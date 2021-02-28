State Police Issue Alert For Long Island Man Wanted On Multiple Charges

New York State Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been wanted and on the loose for nearly a decade following his arrest on drug and weapon charges.

Edward Mastrella, 48, is wanted by New York State Police in Farmingdale and the Nassau County First District Court following his arrest on Jan. 31, 2012.

Specifically, Mastrella was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Following his arrest, Mastrella failed to make mandated court appearances and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 14, 2020.

Mastrella was described by police as being 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Farmingdale by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

