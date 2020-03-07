State Police Issue Alert For Long Island Man Wanted For Nearly Six Years

An alert has been issued for a man who has been wanted by New York State Police investigators for more than six years following his arrested for alleged impaired driving.

Edwin Escobar is wanted by police in Nassau County following his arrest for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated on Jan. 20, 2014.

Escobar - also known as “Carlos Marquez” - failed to appear in court and a warrant for his arrest was issued by New York State Police on March 31, 2014.

Anyone with information regarding Escobar’s whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Farmingdale by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

