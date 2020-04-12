State Police Issue Alert For Long Island Man Wanted For Criminal Mischief

Know him?

An alert has been issued by New York State Police for a man who has been wanted for nearly 14 years following his arrest.

New York State Police investigators in East Meadow are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate Dejohn Robeson, who was arrested on July 4, 2006, and charged with criminal mischief.

A warrant for Robeson’s arrest was issued on Jan. 29, 2007, when Robeson failed to appear in court to respond to the criminal mischief charge.

Police described Robeson, 46, as being 6-foot weighing approximately 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (631) 756-3300 or emailing the tip to CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.