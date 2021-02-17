State Police Continue To Pursue Killer In Decades-Old Long Island Murder Case

New York State Police continue to investigate a 28-year-old homicide on Long Island.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, 1989, around 10:30 a.m. in Nassau County, the body of a Hispanic woman was found along the Meadowbrook State Parkway in the town of Hempstead, said New York State Police.

The remains were located on the right shoulder of the Meadowbrook State Parkway, southbound, about half of a mile south of Merrick Road. The body was reported by a passerby, who had stopped on the shoulder of the Meadowbrook State Parkway and observed what appeared to be a corpse.

An investigation determined the woman was the victim of a homicide and had a towel and rope tied around her neck.

The victim was identified as Carmen Vargas, 29, of New York City.

An investigation determined Vargas was the victim of a homicide and had her legs tied at her ankles along with a towel secured around her neck with a rope tied around her neck.

Vargas was approximately 5’1”, 105 pounds, with a thin build, with black hair and brown eyes. She was found wearing a mini-skirt and a tank top.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is requested to contact Troop L SP Farmingdale at 631-756-3300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.