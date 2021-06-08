Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Struck By LIRR Train In Suffolk County
Staffer At Long Island Hospital Accused Of Forcibly Touching Female Patient

Kathy Reakes
A man has been arrested for allegedly forcibly touching a woman being treated at Nassau University Medical Center. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly forcibly touching a woman who was being treated at an area hospital.

Taylor Melecio, age 25, of Wantagh was arrested on Sunday, June 6, for the incident which occurred in East Meadow.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, a woman, age 29, who was being treated at Nassau University Medical Center, 2201 Hempstead Turnpike, was inappropriately touched by a hospital staff member while being transported back to her hospital room. 

The victim then called the police to report the incident, said police.

A thorough investigation was conducted and Melecio was arrested, police said.

Melecio was charged with forcible touching.

Detectives request if anyone believes they may have been a victim of Melecio, to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

