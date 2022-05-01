St. James Man Accused Of Stabbing 20-Year-Old During Argument In Port Jefferson

A suspect was arrested and accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man during an argument on a Long Island street.

The incident happened in Port Jefferson on Main Street near Arden Place at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said 32-year-old Nicholas Thornton, of St. James, was in an argument with the victim when the altercation turned physical, and Thornton stabbed the victim in the arm.

The victim was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, police said.

Police said Thornton was arrested a short time after the incident and charged with second-degree assault.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, SCPD said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.