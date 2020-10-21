Southern State Parkway Stretch Reopens After Fatal Crash

A stretch of the Southern State Parkway has reopened after a fatal crash.

The crash happened on the westbound side in North Massapequa at the Bethpage State Parkway exit, and was reported around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The collision occurred between two vehicles. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The other driver was uninjured.

The roadway remained closed during the accident investigation until reopening early in the afternoon.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call state police at 631-756-3300.

This continues to be a developing story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

