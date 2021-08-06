Six Apprehended After Loaded Gun Found During Long Island Stop, Police Say

Police have arrested six people in connection with the alleged possession of a loaded gun on Long Island.

The arrest took place around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, in New Hyde Park, when members of the Nassau County gang spotted a 2017 Jeep that had obstructed license plates and dark tinted windows traveling westbound on Jericho Turnpike.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the vicinity of the Jericho Turnpike.

After an investigation was conducted, a loaded .22 caliber pistol was found inside the vehicle and all six occupants were arrested without incident.

The defendants include:

Shane Phillip Morris, age 27, of Brooklyn

Ricky Way, age 28, of Staten Island

Rhyan Heyward, age 22, of Brooklyn

Tatyana Vanae Stevens, age 26, of Brooklyn

Charles Lafon, age 36 of Brooklyn

Bernie Celestine, age 29, of Brooklyn

All six were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Additionally, the driver of the vehicle, defendant Shane Phillip Morris, was also charged with multiple traffic violations.

They will all be arraigned in First District Court, in Hempstead on Thursday, Aug. 5.

