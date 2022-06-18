Shots Fired At Riverhead Home Twice In Four-Day Span, Police Say

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Long Island home twice in a four-day span.

The latest incident in Riverhead happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, June 18.

The Riverhead Police Department was called to respond to a residence located on Wilson Avenue, for a report of a disturbance involving multiple gunshots at the location.

Upon the arrival of Patrol Division units, it was discovered that multiple gunshots struck the residence. No injuries were reported.

Initial interviews of witnesses revealed that a vehicle of an unknown make, model or registration, stopped in front of the home, and occupants of the vehicle began to fire gunshots at the residence, police said.

During the course of the Riverhead PD Detective Division investigation, it was also learned that an additional incident involving gunshots being fired at the same residence also occurred on Wednesday, June 15, but was not reported to police at the time of occurrence.

No injuries were reported in the prior incident as well, but there was also reported damage to the residence and to a vehicle parked at the location as a result of the prior shooting, separate from the most recent reported shooting, police said.

Both shooting incidents are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

