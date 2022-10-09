Contact Us
Shirley Woman Flees Scene After Intentionally Hitting Teen With SUV In Mastic Beach, Police Say

388 Mastic Road in Mastic Beach (marked in red).
Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay

A Long Island woman was apprehended after police say she intentionally struck a teen with her SUV and then fled from the scene.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in Mastic Beach.

Jennifer Nelson, age 35, approached a group of teens to confront them about an earlier altercation involving her child, Suffolk County Police said. 

The teens dispersed and Nelson struck a 15-year-old boy with her 2020 Honda Passport in a parking lot located at 388 Mastic Road, said police. 

The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Following an investigation by SCPD Seventh Squad detectives, Nelson, of Shirley, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in Mastic Beach.

Nelson was charged with:

  • Second-degree assault, 
  • First-degree reckless endangerment,
  • Leaving the scene of an incident without reporting a personal injury. 

Police say she was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Oct. 9.

