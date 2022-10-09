Shirley Woman Flees Scene After Intentionally Hitting Teen With SUV In Mastic Beach, Police Say

A Long Island woman was apprehended after police say she intentionally struck a teen with her SUV and then fled from the scene.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in Mastic Beach.

Jennifer Nelson, age 35, approached a group of teens to confront them about an earlier altercation involving her child, Suffolk County Police said.

The teens dispersed and Nelson struck a 15-year-old boy with her 2020 Honda Passport in a parking lot located at 388 Mastic Road, said police.

The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Following an investigation by SCPD Seventh Squad detectives, Nelson, of Shirley, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in Mastic Beach.

Nelson was charged with:

Second-degree assault,

First-degree reckless endangerment,

Leaving the scene of an incident without reporting a personal injury.

Police say she was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.