Shirley Man Nabbed For Swerving Toward Highway Workers, Reckless Driving, Police Say

A Long Island man was nabbed for alleged reckless erratic driver after he allegedly intentionally swerved at highway workers and damaged cones.

The incidents took place in Southampton between July 13, and July 20, on County Road 39 and Tuckahoe Road.

In one of the incidents, officers said Michael Stetson, age 48, of Shirley, driving a 2021 white Ford Utility vehicle, yelled and swerved toward Southampton Town Highway employees who were working, said the Southampton Police.

In another incident, Stetson allegedly struck cones, damaging them on purpose, police said.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Stetson was located, arrested, and transported to Southampton Town Police Headquarters where he was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, police said.

The investigation continues.

