Shinnecock Hills Woman Threatens Juvenile Over Incident Involving Her Child, Police Say

A 41-year-old Long Island woman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police said she threatened a juvenile while confronting him over an incident that involved one of her children.

Michelle Aquino, of Shinnecock Hills, was arrested at about 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Southampton Town Police Department said.

Investigators determined that Aquino went to a juvenile victim's home in Shinnecock Hills to confront him about an incident that happened at school with one of her children, police reported.

During the exchange, she allegedly threatened the victim, police said.

Police said Aquino was processed and taken to court for arraignment.

