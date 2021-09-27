Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Seven Rescued On Long Island After Boat Begins Taking On Water

Kathy Reakes
Nassau County Police.
Nassau County Police. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Seven people aboard a boat that was taking on water were rescued by police on Long Island.

The rescue took place around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, in Oyster Bay.

According to police, the Nassau County Marine Bureau received a call for a vessel taking on water while being towed. 

It was determined the boat was taking on water due to the turbulent sea conditions. 

Marine 11 was dispatched and safely transferred all seven persons aboard. 

They were transported to a local marina. 

No injuries were reported.

