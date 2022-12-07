Serious Crash Prompts Southampton Road Closure

A crash investigation is underway after a vehicle traveled off the road on Long Island, police reported.

Southampton Police officers received multiple reports of a vehicle off the roadway on County Road 94 at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Southampton Town Police Department said.

Police said County Road 94 will be closed to eastbound traffic from Pinehurst Boulevard in Calverton during the investigation.

Authorities did not provide any details about whether anyone was injured in the crash, but described the crash as "serious."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

