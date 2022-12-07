Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing More Than $1K In Merchandise From Central Islip Target
Police & Fire

Serious Crash Prompts Southampton Road Closure

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A crash investigation is underway after a vehicle traveled off the road on Long Island, police reported.
A crash investigation is underway after a vehicle traveled off the road on Long Island, police reported. Photo Credit: Southampton Police Facebook

A crash investigation is underway after a vehicle traveled off the road on Long Island, police reported.

Southampton Police officers received multiple reports of a vehicle off the roadway on County Road 94 at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Southampton Town Police Department said.

Police said County Road 94 will be closed to eastbound traffic from Pinehurst Boulevard in Calverton during the investigation.

Authorities did not provide any details about whether anyone was injured in the crash, but described the crash as "serious."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.