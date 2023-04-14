Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Driver Flees Fiery DWI Crash In Lindenhurst, Police Say
Police & Fire

Seen This Car? West Islip Hit-Run Driver Wanted

Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories
SCPD is asking for the community's help to identify and locate the driver of a blue Dodge Ram that they say was involved in a West Islip hit-and-run that occurred on Monday, March 20.
SCPD is asking for the community's help to identify and locate the driver of a blue Dodge Ram that they say was involved in a West Islip hit-and-run that occurred on Monday, March 20. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department/Google Maps

A driver who struck a pedestrian on Long Island in March is nowhere to be found, and police are asking for the community’s help in locating them.

The incident occurred on Monday, March 20 in West Islip, according to authorities.

Suffolk County Police said the incident happened at approximately 7:20 a.m. when the driver of a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck hit a pedestrian on the corner of Ruth and Kane Streets.

The driver fled the scene and was last seen taking off on Sunrise Service Road heading west.

Investigators report that they believe the truck has a New Jersey license plate and may have passenger-side rearview mirror damage.

The victim of the hit-and-run, a 50-year-old East Islip woman, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

Those who wish to submit an anonymous tip can do so by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, online at www.P3Tips.com, or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

All texts, calls, and emails will be kept confidential. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.