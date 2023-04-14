Seen This Car? West Islip Hit-Run Driver Wanted

A driver who struck a pedestrian on Long Island in March is nowhere to be found, and police are asking for the community’s help in locating them.

The incident occurred on Monday, March 20 in West Islip, according to authorities.

Suffolk County Police said the incident happened at approximately 7:20 a.m. when the driver of a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck hit a pedestrian on the corner of Ruth and Kane Streets.

The driver fled the scene and was last seen taking off on Sunrise Service Road heading west.

Investigators report that they believe the truck has a New Jersey license plate and may have passenger-side rearview mirror damage.

The victim of the hit-and-run, a 50-year-old East Islip woman, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

Those who wish to submit an anonymous tip can do so by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, online at www.P3Tips.com, or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

All texts, calls, and emails will be kept confidential.

