Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing Items, Shattering Door At Kings Park 7-Eleven

Authorities are searching for two people who are wanted in an incident that happened at a 7-Eleven on Long Island.

A woman stole items from the store, located at 126 Pulaski Road in Kings Park, on Friday, Sept. 2, Suffolk County Police reported on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

When an employee confronted her, a man who was with the woman yelled at the employee and kicked a glass door, causing it to shatter, authorities said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

