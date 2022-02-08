Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suffolk County Man Seriously Injured In Stabbing
Police & Fire

Seen Them? Authorities Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing From Suffolk County Target

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities have asked the public for help locating two women accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island store.
Authorities have asked the public for help locating two women accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities have asked the public for help locating two women accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island store.

The women allegedly stole the merchandise from a Target in Centereach at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The store is located at 265 Pond Path, Crime Stoppers said.

The women might have fled the scene in a gray Mazda, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.