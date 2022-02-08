Seen Them? Authorities Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing From Suffolk County Target

Authorities have asked the public for help locating two women accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island store.

The women allegedly stole the merchandise from a Target in Centereach at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The store is located at 265 Pond Path, Crime Stoppers said.

The women might have fled the scene in a gray Mazda, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

