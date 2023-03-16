Seen Him? Thief Nabs Over $1K Worth Of Perfume From Ulta Beauty In Commack

Contact Us
Police are asking for help in identifying a man seen on surveillance video stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store on Long Island.

The theft occurred on Monday, Feb. 13, at the Ulta Beauty in Commack, located on Veterans Memorial Highway, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives said the man stole approximately $1,100 worth of fragrances before fleeing in a silver sedan with Florida license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

