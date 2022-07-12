Contact Us
Seen Him? Police Search For Man Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card At Commack Home Depot

Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities have asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing a credit card and using it at a Home Depot on Long Island.

A man stole a wallet containing credit cards from a 1995 Buick parked outside of Speedway in Commack at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Monday, July 11.

Authorities said the Speedway is located at 5087 Jericho Turnpike.

A short time later, the man used a stolen credit card at Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, authorities reported.

He left the store in a silver, four-door sedan, Crime Stoppers said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

