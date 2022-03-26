Seen Him? Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted For Questioning In Suffolk

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to a possible hit-and-run that killed a 41-year-old man.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they seek information surrounding the circumstances of an incident in October 2021 that left a man injured in East Patchogue who later died from his wounds.

Benjamin Herold (pictured above) was walking from 7-Eleven on Montauk Highway in East Patchogue to his home on Atlantic Avenue at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, police said.

According to investigators, approximately a half-hour later, Herold was found outside his residence with leg pain. He was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said that further investigation determined that Herold’s injuries could have been the result of being struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad Detectives at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

