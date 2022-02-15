Seen Him Or This SUV? Police Ask Public For Help In Search For Missing Suffolk Man

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 33-year-old Long Island man.

Williams Contreras, of East Northport, was last seen at a family member's home on Grange Street in Huntington at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Contreras was reported missing by a family member at about 5:30 p.m. the following day.

SCPD said Contreras was driving his gray 2008 BMW SUV with New York registration KES 6264.

Contreras is described as being 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, with curly brown hair, brown eyes, a violin tattoo on his left forearm.

Police said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, and gray Adidas shoes. He also wears glasses.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Contreras’ whereabouts to call police at 631-854-8252 or call 911.

