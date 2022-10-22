Contact Us
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Wheelbarrow, Cultivator From Commack Home Depot

Nicole Valinote
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing a wheelbarrow, roofing shingles, and a cultivator from a Commack store.
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing a wheelbarrow, roofing shingles, and a cultivator from a Long Island store.

A man stole the items, valued at about $1,500, from Home Depot in Commack at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The store is located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike, Crime Stoppers said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

