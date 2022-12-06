Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Bottles Of Whiskey Valued At $1,350 From Port Jefferson Store

Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for stealing about $1,350 worth of whiskey from a Long Island store.

A man stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor in Port Jefferson at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 5.

He left the store, located at 4600 Nesconset Highway, and fled in a dark-colored SUV, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

