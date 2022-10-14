Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Brazen Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey In Upstate NY
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $500 Worth Of Merchandise From Riverhead Store

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing merchandise from Lowe's in Riverhead.
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing merchandise from Lowe's in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of stealing merchandise from Lowe's on Long Island.

A man stole merchandise valued at about $500 from the store, located at 1461 Old Country Road in Riverhead, on June 6, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 11. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.