Seen Him? Man Accused Of Using Credit Card Stolen From Nissequogue At Multiple Stores

Nicole Valinote
The man is accused of using a stolen credit card at a CVS, BP Gas Station, and Dick's Sporting Goods on Long Island.
The man is accused of using a stolen credit card at a CVS, BP Gas Station, and Dick's Sporting Goods on Long Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of using a stolen credit card at multiple Long Island stores.

A man stole a credit card from an unlocked vehicle that was parked outside of a home on Woodcutters Path in Nissequogue at about 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Authorities said the card was later used at the following stores:

  • CVS, located at 2 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station
  • BP Gas Station, located at 2665 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown
  • Dick's Sporting Goods, located at 7 Green Acres Road in Valley Stream

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

