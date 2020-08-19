Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Seen Him? Alert Issued For Wanted Long Island Homicide Suspect

Christina Coulter
Suspected murderer Yonel Pitaud
Suspected murderer Yonel Pitaud Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A Long Island homicide suspect is on the run and police are asking the public's help in locating him.

Nassau County Police are seeking information concerning Yonel Pitaud, who is wanted in a suspected Uniondale homicide. 

On Friday, July 24, a victim was fatally shot at a 586 Tulip Court residence in Uniondale between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Police say they suspect that Pitaud was the perpetrator.

A $5,000 reward has been offered by crime stoppers for tips from the public that lead to the suspect's arrest.

Tips can be placed anonymously by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

