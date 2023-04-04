Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Shirley Teen

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Long Island teenager.

Benjamin Allen Jones, age 16, was last seen leaving his Shirley residence, located on Floyd Road, on Saturday, April 1, authorities said.

He did not return home and was reported missing on Monday, April 3.

Jones is described as being approximately 5-foot-8, and 110 pounds, with curly brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on Jones’ location is urged to contact Suffolk County PD’s Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.