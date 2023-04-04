Contact Us
Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Shirley Teen

Sophie Grieser
Benjamin Allen Jones, age 16, was reported missing Monday, April 3, after leaving his Shirley home two days prior.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Long Island teenager.

Benjamin Allen Jones, age 16, was last seen leaving his Shirley residence, located on Floyd Road, on Saturday, April 1, authorities said.

He did not return home and was reported missing on Monday, April 3.

Jones is described as being approximately 5-foot-8, and 110 pounds, with curly brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on Jones’ location is urged to contact Suffolk County PD’s Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or call 911.

