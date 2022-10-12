Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Amityville Man Sentenced For 'Terrorizing Young Women, Coercing Them Into Commercial Sex Acts'
Police & Fire

Seen Her? Woman Wanted For Stealing Merchandise From Walmart In Islandia

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is accused of stealing items from Walmart in Islandia.
Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is accused of stealing items from Walmart in Islandia. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers/Google Maps street view

Authorities asked the public for help locating a woman who is accused of stealing items from Walmart on Long Island.

A woman stole assorted household items from the Walmart that is located at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Oct. 10.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.