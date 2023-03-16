Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Rocky Point 14-Year-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old Long Island girl.

Heidy Lopez-Montes, age 14, was last seen leaving her Rocky Point residence on Wednesday, March 15 at approximately 7 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

She was reported missing by a family member at approximately 10 p.m.

Lopez-Montez is 5-foot-6, 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with red tips. She may be in the Bellport area.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on her location to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8753 or 911.

