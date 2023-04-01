Seen ‘Em? Police Seek Duo Who Painted Graffiti On Former Oakdale College Building

Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two males accused of painting graffiti on a former college building on Long Island.

The incident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, in Oakdale, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives said the suspects were seen tagging the former Dowling College building, located on Idle Hour Boulevard, with words such as “Soul,” “Alone,” and “Love."

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or using the P3 Tips app. All tips will remain confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.