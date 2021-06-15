Security Guard Injured During Altercation With Would-Be Shoplifters At LI Walmart, Police Say

Four women are facing charges on Long Island after allegedly attempting to steal groceries from Walmart and assaulting a security guard who attempted to intervene, police said.

Four women were caught at the Walmart Grocery Express Self-Checkout on Green Acres Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 13 in Valley Stream allegedly improperly scanning their merchandise.

Police said that a security guard approached the four women, who proceeded to pack up their merchandise and exit the store without making an attempt to pay for their merchandise.

As they attempted to leave without paying, police said that a security guard approached them, at which point the four women “became enraged refusing to comply.”

It is alleged that two of the women then punched the security guard in the face before fleeing the store. Police said the 51-year-old security guard was transported to a local hospital for treatment after suffering pain and swelling.

Brooklyn residents Sada Stricklin, 25, Fantasia Hall, 23, Michelle Freeman, 28, and Shariel Stith, 27, were all charged with second-degree robbery. Stricklin and Hall were also charged with third-degree assault.

Following their arrests, police said that all four women were scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Mineola on Monday, June 14.

