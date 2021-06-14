Security Camera Footage Leads To Arrest Of Long Island Home Burglary Suspect

Police investigators on Long Island were aided by security footage of an attempted break-in to bust a would-be burglar.

Nassau County Police officers responded to a home on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 13, where there was a report of an attempted burglary that had just taken place.

According to police, upon arrival, officers were informed that a male victim, 35, had observed a suspect attempting to gain entry to his residence while viewing security camera footage.

The investigation led police to identify Copiague resident Tyler Rock as the suspect, who was located and taken into custody nearby without incident.

Rock, 33, was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted burglary. He was held and scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Mineola on Monday, June 14.

