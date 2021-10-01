Second Suspect Nabbed In Connection To Shots-Fired Incident At Long Island Mall

Two men have been arrested after firing multiple gunshots into a crowded Macy’s location at a Long Island mall, authorities announced.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, Nassau County police officers responded to the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream shortly before 6 p.m. when there were reports of numerous shots fired into the entrance of Macy's, which was occupied by multiple people.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the incident initially led to the arrest of Jaheim White, age 20, of Queens on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in connection to the shooting.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Javon Badal, age 20, also of Queens, who was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 30.

No motive for the shooting has been released by investigators.

Badal and White were charged with:

Three counts of attempted murder;

Reckless endangerment;

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal use of a firearm.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Oct. 1 at First District Court in Hempstead.

