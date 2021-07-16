Scooter Driver Killed In Crash On Long Island Roadway, Police Say

A man driving a scooter on Long Island was hit and killed by another vehicle.

The fatal crash took place around on the Hempstead Turnpike around midnight Friday, July 16 in West Hempstead, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a 31-year-old man was driving a 2021 Mazda westbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the area of Cherry Valley Road when he struck a Bird-battery operated scooter traveling eastbound on the Hempstead Turnpike.

The male driver of the scooter suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Mazda remained at the scene. The vehicle was brake and safety checked.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

