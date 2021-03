A school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Long Island.

The crash took place around 8 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, at the intersection of Merrick Road and Carman Boulevard, in East Massapequa, Nassau County police said.

There was one child aboard the bus at the time of the crash, but no one was injured, police said.

The bus was hit head-on by an SUV, which was then hit by a third vehicle.

