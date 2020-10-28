Scammers Targeting Long Island Man For $8K Nabbed By Police

A quick-thinking son saved his 89-year-old Massapequa Park father from being scammed out of more than $8,000 after he received a call from alleged scammers saying his grandson was in trouble.

A female juvenile, 17, and Marte Wander, 21, of the Bronx, were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to the Nassau County Police.

According to fraud and forgery detectives, the Seventh Precinct received a call from the son of an elderly man who believed that his dad was in the process of being scammed.

The father was contacted via a phone call from an unknown man, allegedly Wander, who said that his grandson was under arrest and needed $8500 for his release, police said.

An arrangement was made for the cash to be picked up at the victim’s Lake Shore Drive home by a courier.

A Seventh Precinct officer responded to the victim’s home and awaited the arrival of the suspects inside the victim’s residence.

Other Seventh Precinct officers and detectives also responded to the area awaiting the meeting.

At 5:45 p.m., the juvenile and Wander arrived at the victim’s home in their car. The female juvenile exited the car and contacted the victim at his door.

An envelope, that the juvenile believed to contain the money, was given to her. She was then placed under arrest by the officer in the home.

Detectives, who converged on the scene, then placed Wander under arrest.

Wander and the female juvenile were charged with attempted grand larceny and attempted scheme to defraud

Wander was released on an appearance ticket, the female juvenile will be arraigned Wednesday, October 28.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.