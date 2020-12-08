Robber Causes More Than $3K In Damage During Long Island Burglary Attempt

Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Long Island business in an attempted robbery and ended up causing more than $3,000 in damage.

The incident took place around 1:39 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Enterprise Rental Car located at 397 W. Jericho Turnpike in Mineola, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the unknown male subject broke the glass on the front door of the business and entered the building, and rummaged through the office.

There was no cash, however, the damage to the door is approximately $3,000, police said.

The man is described as being a male white, 5’9”, medium build, wearing a black face mask, black jacket, blue sweatpants with a white stripe, gray hat, and black sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

