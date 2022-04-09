Riverhead Man Sleeping In Car In Roadway Busted For Drugs, Gun Possession

A Long Island man was busted on weapons and drug charges after he was allegedly found sleeping in his vehicle in the middle of a roadway.

Gregory M. Trent, age 24, as arrested around 6:44 p.m., Thursday, April 7 in Riverhead.

Trent, a resident of Riverhead, was discovered sleeping in the roadway when the Riverhead Police Department received a call regarding a 2005 Toyota impeding traffic on Main Road, said the Riverhead Police.

When officers arrived, they found Trent stopped in the roadway. An investigation into the incident by determined Trent was driving the vehicle under the influence of drugs, police said.

Trent was arrested and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and a quantity of marijuana, police said.

He was charged with:

DWI/Drugs

Criminal possession of a weapon second-degree

Criminal possession of a weapon third-degree

Unlawful possession of marijuana

