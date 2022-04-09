Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Here's Time Frame For New Storm System Bringing Rain, Gusty Winds, Possible Hail
Police & Fire

Riverhead Man Sleeping In Car In Roadway Busted For Drugs, Gun Possession

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crime.
The area of the crime. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was busted on weapons and drug charges after he was allegedly found sleeping in his vehicle in the middle of a roadway.

Gregory M. Trent, age 24, as arrested around 6:44 p.m., Thursday, April 7 in Riverhead.

Trent, a resident of Riverhead, was discovered sleeping in the roadway when the Riverhead Police Department received a call regarding a 2005 Toyota impeding traffic on Main Road, said the Riverhead Police.

When officers arrived, they found Trent stopped in the roadway. An investigation into the incident by determined Trent was driving the vehicle under the influence of drugs, police said.

Trent was arrested and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and a quantity of marijuana, police said.

He was charged with:

  • DWI/Drugs
  • Criminal possession of a weapon second-degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon third-degree
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.