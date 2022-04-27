Riverhead Man Nabbed Stealing Pocketbook From Vehicle, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged with allegedly stealing a pocketbook out of a vehicle at Dunkin' Donuts.

The incident took place in Riverhead around 2:50 p.m., on Monday, April 25.

According to Riverhead police, an officer was investigating a car crash when he was told by a passerby that an unknown man was looking into parked vehicles at the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot on Roanoke Avenue.

A short time later the investigating officer spotted a man fitting the previously reported description walking with a woman’s pocketbook, police said.

The officer stopped the man and began to interview him. While doing so the owner of the pocketbook approached and identified the pocketbook as hers, police said.

A further investigation revealed that the man had just stolen the pocketbook and wallet containing credit cards, and key fob from the woman’s vehicle that was parked in the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot, police added.

The key fob having been left with the pocketbook inside of the vehicle allowed the man entry into the vehicle, police said.

The man, who also initially lied about his identity, was placed under arrest and identified as Anthony Robinson, age 57, of Riverhead.

Robinson was charged with:

Criminal possession of stolen property third-degree

Criminal possession of stolen property fourth-degree

False impersonation.

He was processed and held for arraignment.

