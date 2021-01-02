Residents Restrain Woman Caught In Act During LI Home Burglary In Progress, Police Say

A Long Island family was able to stop a burglary in progress and restrain a woman who broke into their home and kept her down until police arrived.

It is alleged that a Chestnut Hill resident in Roslyn walked into her home at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, where she found a woman inside the residence putting an assortment of items into a bag before she was inturrupted.

When the homeowner confronted the burglar - later identified as Mineola resident Kimberly Ann Reill - police said that she attempted to flee and shoved the woman. At that point, another member of the family heard the altercation and came downstairs to assist.

The two homeowners were able to wrestle Reill to the ground and held her under control until police arrived. Reill was arrested by the responding officers, and further investigation found that she was allegedly in possession of heroin.

Reill, 27, was charged with burglary, robbery, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 31 in Mineola.

