Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: New Storm System Will Bring 2-4 Inches Of Snowfall North Of Long Island
Police & Fire

Residents Restrain Woman Caught In Act During LI Home Burglary In Progress, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Kimberly Ann Reill
Kimberly Ann Reill Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island family was able to stop a burglary in progress and restrain a woman who broke into their home and kept her down until police arrived.

It is alleged that a Chestnut Hill resident in Roslyn walked into her home at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, where she found a woman inside the residence putting an assortment of items into a bag before she was inturrupted.

When the homeowner confronted the burglar - later identified as Mineola resident Kimberly Ann Reill - police said that she attempted to flee and shoved the woman. At that point, another member of the family heard the altercation and came downstairs to assist.

The two homeowners were able to wrestle Reill to the ground and held her under control until police arrived. Reill was arrested by the responding officers, and further investigation found that she was allegedly in possession of heroin.

Reill, 27, was charged with burglary, robbery, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 31 in Mineola. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.