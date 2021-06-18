Contact Us
Resident On Ventilator Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out On Long Island

Zak Failla
First responders on Long Island helped rescue a local resident on a venitlator.
First responders on Long Island helped rescue a local resident on a venitlator. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A resident on a ventilator was rescued by first responders when a fire broke out at a Long Island home, police said.

First responders in Nassau County were called to a Lawrence Avenue home in Lawrence at 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, where a fire broke out in the den of an area residence.

Police said that one resident on a ventilator was rescued and moved safely to a neighbor’s home while crews from multiple fire departments worked to extinguish the blaze.

According to police, the residence was in stable condition following the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department and Nassau County Fire Marshal. 

